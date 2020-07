7810 LAZY FOREST ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Comes with Refrigerator, maytag Washer & dryer, fresh interior paint, faux wood floors throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Spacious livingroom. CLOSE TO Live Oak Park, RAFB, Ft Sam & major highways & shops APP FEE AND DEPOSIT IN MONEY ORDER OR OTHER FORM OF CERTIFIED FUNDS, COPY OF DL, SS# CARD AND PROOF OF INCOME MUST ACCOMPANY APPLICATION AT TIME OF SUBMISSION. $300-900+ PET DEPOSIT PER PET W/2 PET LIMIT (DEPENDS ON WEIGHT) pic required. APPLICATION & SCREENING CRITERIA CAN BE DOWNLOADED THRU ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. APPLICANTS SHOULD CHECK SCHOOL. Because of Covid 19 please apply online.