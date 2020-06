Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors extra storage

READY! Custom 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Story in Bridlewood Park near 1604/I35 - If you are looking for a roomy 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath with custom amenities, in a cozy tucked away cul de sac. Please visit this 3 bedroom 2 bath in the Bridlewood Park subdivision off 1604 near I-35.

Open Living with large Kitchen Island bar. Custom dark wood floors throughout the house.

Home is ready for gardening with a beautiful backyard w/ a roomy covered patio, pergola and additional storage shed.



For more information please call us at 210-503-8000 or visit keyrentersanantonio.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4665456)