Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for move in! Beautiful 4 Bd 2.5 bths home in Retama Hollow Community. New HVAC unit. New upgraded ceiling fans and light fixtures. New 18 inch tile in the downstairs flooring and bathrooms and shower surrounds upstairs. Oversized Master suite w large walk in closets. Very ppacious secondary bedrooms, large Island Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and over sized backyard. In NEISD and close to the 35 & 1604. Tenants enrolled in filter replacement program.