Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:05 AM

11005 Forest Crown

11005 Forest Crown · (713) 683-0054
Location

11005 Forest Crown, Live Oak, TX 78233

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1556 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Updated/Remodeled 3/2/2 in Live Oak. Open floorpan with lots of updates throughout updated custom kitchen with custom backsplash, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances Updated baths with custom tile backslash, floors, and granite countertops. Updated paint throughout. New AC system for a nice and cool home. Ring doorbell and floodlight security updates. Large backyard, 15x10 patio, and sits on a greenbelt. Wired security system. Close to I-35/1604, Live Oak Park, Live Oak Pool, and walking distance to Woodcrest Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11005 Forest Crown have any available units?
11005 Forest Crown has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11005 Forest Crown have?
Some of 11005 Forest Crown's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11005 Forest Crown currently offering any rent specials?
11005 Forest Crown isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11005 Forest Crown pet-friendly?
No, 11005 Forest Crown is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 11005 Forest Crown offer parking?
Yes, 11005 Forest Crown does offer parking.
Does 11005 Forest Crown have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11005 Forest Crown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11005 Forest Crown have a pool?
Yes, 11005 Forest Crown has a pool.
Does 11005 Forest Crown have accessible units?
No, 11005 Forest Crown does not have accessible units.
Does 11005 Forest Crown have units with dishwashers?
No, 11005 Forest Crown does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11005 Forest Crown have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11005 Forest Crown has units with air conditioning.
