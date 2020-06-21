11005 Forest Crown

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Updated/Remodeled 3/2/2 in Live Oak. Open floorpan with lots of updates throughout updated custom kitchen with custom backsplash, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances Updated baths with custom tile backslash, floors, and granite countertops. Updated paint throughout. New AC system for a nice and cool home. Ring doorbell and floodlight security updates. Large backyard, 15x10 patio, and sits on a greenbelt. Wired security system. Close to I-35/1604, Live Oak Park, Live Oak Pool, and walking distance to Woodcrest Park.