Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

The Pinnacle

146 Valley View Dr · (214) 483-1788
Location

146 Valley View Dr, Lewisville, TX 75067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0403 · Avail. now

$1,188

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Unit 0903 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,327

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pinnacle.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
yoga
24hr maintenance
dog park
internet access
The Pinnacle Apartment Homes is a desired Lewisville community that delivers quality living at it's best. Tucked away in the city, The Pinnacle is conveniently located just minutes from shopping and entertainment. The Pinnacle is a place to unwind and unrelax in the comfort of your own home, or enjoy our desirable community amenities. Our apartment homes boast premium features that include black appliances, decorative back splash, hardwood inspired flooring, custom cabinetry, brushed nickel accents, and fixtures. We take pride in our community and provide our residents with professional customer service. Schedule an appointment or come by for your customized tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99-$300
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: 1 Pet: $350, 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 85 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Pinnacle have any available units?
The Pinnacle has 2 units available starting at $1,188 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Pinnacle have?
Some of The Pinnacle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pinnacle currently offering any rent specials?
The Pinnacle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pinnacle pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pinnacle is pet friendly.
Does The Pinnacle offer parking?
Yes, The Pinnacle offers parking.
Does The Pinnacle have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Pinnacle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pinnacle have a pool?
Yes, The Pinnacle has a pool.
Does The Pinnacle have accessible units?
No, The Pinnacle does not have accessible units.
Does The Pinnacle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pinnacle has units with dishwashers.

