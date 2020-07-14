The Pinnacle.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99-$300
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: 1 Pet: $350, 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 85 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available