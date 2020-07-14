Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving yoga 24hr maintenance dog park internet access

The Pinnacle Apartment Homes is a desired Lewisville community that delivers quality living at it's best. Tucked away in the city, The Pinnacle is conveniently located just minutes from shopping and entertainment. The Pinnacle is a place to unwind and unrelax in the comfort of your own home, or enjoy our desirable community amenities. Our apartment homes boast premium features that include black appliances, decorative back splash, hardwood inspired flooring, custom cabinetry, brushed nickel accents, and fixtures. We take pride in our community and provide our residents with professional customer service. Schedule an appointment or come by for your customized tour!