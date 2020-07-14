All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Ovation at Lewisville

2250 South Valley Parkway · (972) 846-7831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$1100 reduced rent special
logo
Rent Special
$100 off market rent + $300 LNL
Location

2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX 75067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5311 · Avail. now

$1,167

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 8302 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,177

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit 1205 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,192

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4312 · Avail. now

$1,512

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 3305 · Avail. now

$1,512

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 2304 · Avail. now

$1,512

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ovation at Lewisville.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
parking
pool
garage
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant $60 couple
Deposit: $150 / $250 / $350
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25 valet trash $2 pest control , varies to water usage
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $250
restrictions: no aggressive breeds and weight limit 60 lbs
Cats
fee: $250/$300
restrictions: $250 dep / fee on declawed cats $300 dep / fee on non-declawed cats
Parking Details: Resident parking is open / guest must park in guest parking only.
Storage Details: $15 month for a detached storage of 4X6

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ovation at Lewisville have any available units?
Ovation at Lewisville has 24 units available starting at $1,167 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Ovation at Lewisville have?
Some of Ovation at Lewisville's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ovation at Lewisville currently offering any rent specials?
Ovation at Lewisville is offering the following rent specials: $1100 reduced rent special
Is Ovation at Lewisville pet-friendly?
Yes, Ovation at Lewisville is pet friendly.
Does Ovation at Lewisville offer parking?
Yes, Ovation at Lewisville offers parking.
Does Ovation at Lewisville have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ovation at Lewisville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ovation at Lewisville have a pool?
Yes, Ovation at Lewisville has a pool.
Does Ovation at Lewisville have accessible units?
Yes, Ovation at Lewisville has accessible units.
Does Ovation at Lewisville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ovation at Lewisville has units with dishwashers.

