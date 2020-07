Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage guest parking trash valet cats allowed accessible bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar e-payments internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving valet service yoga

Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience. Local eateries and shops are within close proximity to Cypress at Lewisville and for the outdoor lover, they will have their fair share of fishing, boating, hiking, and biking nearby. We also provide easy access to DFW Airport and major freeways including I-35E.