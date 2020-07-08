935 Sylvan Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

High ceilings and lots of windows makes this home light and bright! Large living area with wood burning fireplace, nice laminate flooring, separate dining area, open kitchen with new flooring, breakfast bar, built-in microwave and lots of cabinets. Nice sized master with walk-in closet, all bedrooms on upstairs. Great backyard has small deck and backs up to greenbelt. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.