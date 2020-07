Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come see this immaculate 3 bedroom one story home in Chase Oaks. This home features an open floor plan, warm wood flooring in family room open to the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home is situated on an oversized interior lot with landscaped front yard. Cool off in the community pool provided by the HOA. Come see today!