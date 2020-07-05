906 Azalia Drive

Come to see this wonderful home with recently installed ceiling fans and light fixyures. Located in an interior lot in a quiet neighborhood. This bright home has split bedrooms for privacy. Do not miss out on this great opportunity!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
