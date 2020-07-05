All apartments in Lewisville
906 Azalia Drive

906 Azalia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

906 Azalia Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come to see this wonderful home with recently installed ceiling fans and light fixyures. Located in an interior lot in a quiet neighborhood. This bright home has split bedrooms for privacy. Do not miss out on this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Azalia Drive have any available units?
906 Azalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Azalia Drive have?
Some of 906 Azalia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Azalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
906 Azalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Azalia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 906 Azalia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 906 Azalia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 906 Azalia Drive offers parking.
Does 906 Azalia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Azalia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Azalia Drive have a pool?
No, 906 Azalia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 906 Azalia Drive have accessible units?
No, 906 Azalia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Azalia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Azalia Drive has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

