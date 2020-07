Amenities

Welcome home to this move-in ready, spacious 4 bedrooms home with a study in Lewisville ISD!! Home is over 3000 square feet and comes with a huge game room upstairs, fresh paint, updated flooring, stainless steel appliance, modern fixtures and more! The property is centrally located near various dining, shopping centers, Willow Grove Park, OakBend Park, 121, George Bush Tollway, and 35. According to Niche.com, Lewisville ISD is rated the 15th best school district in DFW!