737 Red Oak Drive

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

UPDATED! Very clean 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Timberbrook Estates! Ready to move-in! High ceilings! Large Updated Kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space and Stainless Steele appliances. Large family room with separate dining room! Only a few miles from 35 and hwy 121 and plenty of shops! Solid flooring through all of the main living areas! Freshly updated! Master bedroom has high ceilings and en-suite bathroom with walk in closet. Low maintenance yard, privacy in the back yard, and extra covered parking. Come and see it!!