All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 737 Red Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
737 Red Oak Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:20 AM

737 Red Oak Drive

737 Red Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

737 Red Oak Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
UPDATED! Very clean 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Timberbrook Estates! Ready to move-in! High ceilings! Large Updated Kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space and Stainless Steele appliances. Large family room with separate dining room! Only a few miles from 35 and hwy 121 and plenty of shops! Solid flooring through all of the main living areas! Freshly updated! Master bedroom has high ceilings and en-suite bathroom with walk in closet. Low maintenance yard, privacy in the back yard, and extra covered parking. Come and see it!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Red Oak Drive have any available units?
737 Red Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Red Oak Drive have?
Some of 737 Red Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Red Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
737 Red Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Red Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 737 Red Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 737 Red Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 737 Red Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 737 Red Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Red Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Red Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 737 Red Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 737 Red Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 737 Red Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Red Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Red Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District