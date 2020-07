Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Beautiful New English Tudor Luxury End-Unit Townhome with Peaceful Canal View in the Gated Community. Upgrades from granite countertop, SS appliances, back splash and a large family room and dining room open to the kitchen. 2 bedrooms downstairs and a large master with luxury master bath with great size of closet. Beautiful on site swimming pool, a recreation trail next to a canal, great location that is within a few minutes to restaurants and Vista Ridge Mall, convenient to airport.