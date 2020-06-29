All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 472 Ridge Meade Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
472 Ridge Meade Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:12 PM

472 Ridge Meade Drive

472 Ridge Meade Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

472 Ridge Meade Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Great open floor plan with 3 bedrooms + Office + 2 Full Bathrooms. Great location very close to Walmart, Costco, Best Buy, Shopping, Vista Ridge Mall, DFW Grapevine Mall accessible to both 35 and 121. Beautifully Appointed with Extensive Hardwood Floors, Crown Moldings & Soft Paints*Study with Custom Built-In*Gourmet Kitchen with White 42 Cabinets,Gas Cook top,Refrigerator & Lots of Counter space*Huge Family room w Full Wall of Low E Windows, Marble Fireplace & Wood Floors*Split Bedrooms*Master Suite w Jetted Tub and Large Walk-In* High End Samsung Washer and Dryer Included*Landscaped Backyard with Patio*Active Neighborhood HOA with Pool,Clubhouse, Park and Common Areas*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 Ridge Meade Drive have any available units?
472 Ridge Meade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 472 Ridge Meade Drive have?
Some of 472 Ridge Meade Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 472 Ridge Meade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
472 Ridge Meade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 Ridge Meade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 472 Ridge Meade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 472 Ridge Meade Drive offer parking?
No, 472 Ridge Meade Drive does not offer parking.
Does 472 Ridge Meade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 472 Ridge Meade Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 Ridge Meade Drive have a pool?
Yes, 472 Ridge Meade Drive has a pool.
Does 472 Ridge Meade Drive have accessible units?
No, 472 Ridge Meade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 472 Ridge Meade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 472 Ridge Meade Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District