472 Ridge Meade Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Great open floor plan with 3 bedrooms + Office + 2 Full Bathrooms. Great location very close to Walmart, Costco, Best Buy, Shopping, Vista Ridge Mall, DFW Grapevine Mall accessible to both 35 and 121. Beautifully Appointed with Extensive Hardwood Floors, Crown Moldings & Soft Paints*Study with Custom Built-In*Gourmet Kitchen with White 42 Cabinets,Gas Cook top,Refrigerator & Lots of Counter space*Huge Family room w Full Wall of Low E Windows, Marble Fireplace & Wood Floors*Split Bedrooms*Master Suite w Jetted Tub and Large Walk-In* High End Samsung Washer and Dryer Included*Landscaped Backyard with Patio*Active Neighborhood HOA with Pool,Clubhouse, Park and Common Areas*