2817 Cameron Bay Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Highly sought-after 4 bedroom PLUS study in a one-story home! Beautifully upgraded and maintained. Spacious open floorplan from kitchen to family living areas. Kitchen boosts gas range and brand new dish washer. Family rooms and bedrooms have wood flooring - NO CARPET! Split floor plan with private master suite. Large secondary bedrooms. Home is close to lake & Pier 121. Easy access to Nebraska Furniture, Toyota, Top Golf, and 121. Backyard has a covered patio and huge backyard. Dogs allowed under 30lbs.