All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2817 Cameron Bay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2817 Cameron Bay Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

2817 Cameron Bay Drive

2817 Cameron Bay Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2817 Cameron Bay Dr, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Highly sought-after 4 bedroom PLUS study in a one-story home! Beautifully upgraded and maintained. Spacious open floorplan from kitchen to family living areas. Kitchen boosts gas range and brand new dish washer. Family rooms and bedrooms have wood flooring - NO CARPET! Split floor plan with private master suite. Large secondary bedrooms. Home is close to lake & Pier 121. Easy access to Nebraska Furniture, Toyota, Top Golf, and 121. Backyard has a covered patio and huge backyard. Dogs allowed under 30lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Cameron Bay Drive have any available units?
2817 Cameron Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 Cameron Bay Drive have?
Some of 2817 Cameron Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 Cameron Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Cameron Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Cameron Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2817 Cameron Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2817 Cameron Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2817 Cameron Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 2817 Cameron Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 Cameron Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Cameron Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 2817 Cameron Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2817 Cameron Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 2817 Cameron Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Cameron Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 Cameron Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District