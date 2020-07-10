2552 Sarah Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well maintained home in nice and quiet neighborhood!!! Town home with plenty of space, 2 car garage, all bedrooms upstairs, HUGE master bedroom and bathroom that includes a separate shower and tub! Spacious dining area with plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, and stainless steel appliances. ***WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED*** Easy access to 121, 35, shopping, and dining. Yard is maintained by HOA that is covered by the landlord. Home will be available July 1st but may possibly be available mid-June if necessary.