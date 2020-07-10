All apartments in Lewisville
2552 Sarah Lane

2552 Sarah Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2552 Sarah Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful well maintained home in nice and quiet neighborhood!!! Town home with plenty of space, 2 car garage, all bedrooms upstairs, HUGE master bedroom and bathroom that includes a separate shower and tub! Spacious dining area with plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, and stainless steel appliances. ***WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED*** Easy access to 121, 35, shopping, and dining. Yard is maintained by HOA that is covered by the landlord. Home will be available July 1st but may possibly be available mid-June if necessary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 Sarah Lane have any available units?
2552 Sarah Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2552 Sarah Lane have?
Some of 2552 Sarah Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 Sarah Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2552 Sarah Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 Sarah Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2552 Sarah Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2552 Sarah Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2552 Sarah Lane offers parking.
Does 2552 Sarah Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2552 Sarah Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 Sarah Lane have a pool?
No, 2552 Sarah Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2552 Sarah Lane have accessible units?
No, 2552 Sarah Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 Sarah Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2552 Sarah Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

