2524 Bonnie Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

CONVENIENCE IS KEY! Only 1 turn to get onto 121 Sam Rayburn, 1 turn to Top Golf, 1 turn to 121 Pier and Marina, 3-minute walk to Park and Playground and 3 min walk to Pool. This 3-story Townhome is easy to maintain since the HOA takes care of the landscaping and exterior maintenance. Upon entering the home, you have 1 Bedroom with its own Living Room and Bathroom. Walk upstairs to Kitchen, Main Living Room, Dining, and Balcony. Third Floor is Private Retreat with Master Bedroom and Loft. Hardwood Flooring and Brand New Carpet throughout. Freshly painted floor to ceiling, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, ad Smart Home System can be controlled from your phone. You and your friends will love it here!