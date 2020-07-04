All apartments in Lewisville
2524 Bonnie Lane
Last updated July 11 2019 at 2:43 AM

2524 Bonnie Lane

2524 Bonnie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Bonnie Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
CONVENIENCE IS KEY! Only 1 turn to get onto 121 Sam Rayburn, 1 turn to Top Golf, 1 turn to 121 Pier and Marina, 3-minute walk to Park and Playground and 3 min walk to Pool. This 3-story Townhome is easy to maintain since the HOA takes care of the landscaping and exterior maintenance. Upon entering the home, you have 1 Bedroom with its own Living Room and Bathroom. Walk upstairs to Kitchen, Main Living Room, Dining, and Balcony. Third Floor is Private Retreat with Master Bedroom and Loft. Hardwood Flooring and Brand New Carpet throughout. Freshly painted floor to ceiling, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, ad Smart Home System can be controlled from your phone. You and your friends will love it here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Bonnie Lane have any available units?
2524 Bonnie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 Bonnie Lane have?
Some of 2524 Bonnie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Bonnie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Bonnie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Bonnie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2524 Bonnie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2524 Bonnie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2524 Bonnie Lane offers parking.
Does 2524 Bonnie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 Bonnie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Bonnie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2524 Bonnie Lane has a pool.
Does 2524 Bonnie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2524 Bonnie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Bonnie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 Bonnie Lane has units with dishwashers.

