222 Wildfire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Outstanding location in Lewisville with convenient access to I35, shopping, dining and area parks and trail. Appreciate this updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with rich engineered wood flooring through most of the main level. Large living area anchored by a wood burning brick fireplace and access to a walk up wet bar great for entertaining. Kitchen with beautiful black granite counters, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets. Dining could be 2nd living or flex space. Do all of your living down and all of your slumbering up. Generous size master with double shower, granite vanities and huge walk-in closet. Dedicated main level utility room. Open patio overlook huge backyard with nice size storage shed.