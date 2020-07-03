All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2080 Sundance Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2080 Sundance Court
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:57 PM

2080 Sundance Court

2080 Sundance Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2080 Sundance Court, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated home located on a quiet cul-de-sac that has been well taken care of! Refresh paint throughout the house, Granite counter-top throughout, elegant light fixtures. Kitchen features beautiful 42 inch cabinets, top notch stainless steel appliances, gas stove & powerful range hood that removes all cooking odder. Private master bedroom downstairs w beautiful shower, soaking tub, and over sized double vanity sinks. 2 guest bedrooms upstairs with an extra living area. Huge backyard for entertaining. Fantastic location w easy access to major roads, DFW Airport & shopping. Home is ready for immediate move in! Fridge can be provided with a fee. Come take a look and you will love this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2080 Sundance Court have any available units?
2080 Sundance Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2080 Sundance Court have?
Some of 2080 Sundance Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2080 Sundance Court currently offering any rent specials?
2080 Sundance Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 Sundance Court pet-friendly?
No, 2080 Sundance Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2080 Sundance Court offer parking?
Yes, 2080 Sundance Court offers parking.
Does 2080 Sundance Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2080 Sundance Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 Sundance Court have a pool?
No, 2080 Sundance Court does not have a pool.
Does 2080 Sundance Court have accessible units?
No, 2080 Sundance Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 Sundance Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2080 Sundance Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District