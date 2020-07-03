2080 Sundance Court

Amenities

Completely updated home located on a quiet cul-de-sac that has been well taken care of! Refresh paint throughout the house, Granite counter-top throughout, elegant light fixtures. Kitchen features beautiful 42 inch cabinets, top notch stainless steel appliances, gas stove & powerful range hood that removes all cooking odder. Private master bedroom downstairs w beautiful shower, soaking tub, and over sized double vanity sinks. 2 guest bedrooms upstairs with an extra living area. Huge backyard for entertaining. Fantastic location w easy access to major roads, DFW Airport & shopping. Home is ready for immediate move in! Fridge can be provided with a fee. Come take a look and you will love this home!