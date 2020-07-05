2074 Cameo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This property has it all! Wonderful location close to airport, shops, restaurants, walking distance to elementary school and Harmon 9th grade campus as well as walking trails and parks. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counter tops, large family room with fireplace, hardwood floors, two dining areas, extra living space upstairs, 5 bedrooms with master downstairs, walk-in closet, beautifully landscaped lot with garden, shed for extra storage, covered patio great for outdoor entertaining, corner lot with large, fenced backyard, two-car garage. This home is beautiful both inside and out! This property is a must see!