Last updated April 3 2020 at 6:54 PM

2074 Cameo Drive

Location

2074 Cameo Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property has it all! Wonderful location close to airport, shops, restaurants, walking distance to elementary school and Harmon 9th grade campus as well as walking trails and parks. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counter tops, large family room with fireplace, hardwood floors, two dining areas, extra living space upstairs, 5 bedrooms with master downstairs, walk-in closet, beautifully landscaped lot with garden, shed for extra storage, covered patio great for outdoor entertaining, corner lot with large, fenced backyard, two-car garage. This home is beautiful both inside and out! This property is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2074 Cameo Drive have any available units?
2074 Cameo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2074 Cameo Drive have?
Some of 2074 Cameo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2074 Cameo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2074 Cameo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2074 Cameo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2074 Cameo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2074 Cameo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2074 Cameo Drive offers parking.
Does 2074 Cameo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2074 Cameo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2074 Cameo Drive have a pool?
No, 2074 Cameo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2074 Cameo Drive have accessible units?
No, 2074 Cameo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2074 Cameo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2074 Cameo Drive has units with dishwashers.

