2068 Belvedere Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room

Beautiful and Centrally Located in Lewisville, 2 story home, with arched doorways, carpet & tile floors and lots of natural light. Master Bedroom downstairs, with a walkin closet, separate shower. The island kitchen offers rich wood cabinets, and wood floors. Ceiling fans throughout, privacy fence, and more. Inviting home with desirable floorplan! Features include custom color, c-molding & more! Open Family Room complete w c-tile FP & wall of windows. Private Master Suite with vaulted ceiling, and garden tub! Gameroom loft up w built in entertainment section! Wood deck in backyard! Must see home in a nice and quiet neighborhood. Short walk to the park at the end of the street.