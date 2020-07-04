2018 Cardinal Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Honey stop the car! Check out this beautiful Lewisville home with updates throughout. This property features a dramatic stone fireplace as the centerpiece of the living room. This home has beautiful new flooring throughout the main level. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter-tops, new tile back-splash & a large island in the kitchen. New vanities & updated lighting in baths gives you all you need when getting ready for the day. The bedrooms have HUGE walk in closets and Office comes with elegant french doors.Home is in walking distance to the park and near Valley Ridge Elem, Huffines Middle, great schools!