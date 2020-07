Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning half Duplex available for immediate move in. 3 bed, 2 bath with 2 car garage. Updated interior with granite counter tops throughout. Full size washer dryer area. Convenient location and zoned for desirable schools. Large open living area, breakfast bar and Master Suite has just been remodeled with new shower. Fresh paint and recent carpet. Rent includes lawn service. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!