Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very well maintained and updated home with large open kitchen with a large skylight and recessed lights. Kitchen is open to the large living room. High ceilings, wood floors and updated kitchen with exquisite Granite choice with a serving bar! Back yard has a large patio and an area for extra outdoor living. Ready to move in. Close proximity to DFW airport, shopping, major corporate offices