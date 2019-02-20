1536 Highpoint Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

This beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with pool in Lewisville ISD comes with pool service included in the rent. This home features luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living and hallways and new carpet in the bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout entire home. Home is outfitted with Ring doorbell and security system. Master bathroom features his and her closets and dual vanity counter. This home has a huge backyard with 10 ft dark stained privacy fencing. Home has a large covered patio that overlooks the pool and spa. This home is perfect for entertaining guests. Storage shed in the backyard. Walking distance to LISD STEM Academy at Valley Ridge Elementary. Minutes from Highland Village Shopping Center.