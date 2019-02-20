All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1536 Highpoint Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1536 Highpoint Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:38 AM

1536 Highpoint Drive

1536 Highpoint Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1536 Highpoint Dr, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with pool in Lewisville ISD comes with pool service included in the rent. This home features luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living and hallways and new carpet in the bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout entire home. Home is outfitted with Ring doorbell and security system. Master bathroom features his and her closets and dual vanity counter. This home has a huge backyard with 10 ft dark stained privacy fencing. Home has a large covered patio that overlooks the pool and spa. This home is perfect for entertaining guests. Storage shed in the backyard. Walking distance to LISD STEM Academy at Valley Ridge Elementary. Minutes from Highland Village Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 Highpoint Drive have any available units?
1536 Highpoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1536 Highpoint Drive have?
Some of 1536 Highpoint Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 Highpoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Highpoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 Highpoint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1536 Highpoint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1536 Highpoint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1536 Highpoint Drive offers parking.
Does 1536 Highpoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1536 Highpoint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 Highpoint Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1536 Highpoint Drive has a pool.
Does 1536 Highpoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 1536 Highpoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 Highpoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1536 Highpoint Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Wellington Park
2479 Deer Run
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District