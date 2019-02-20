This beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with pool in Lewisville ISD comes with pool service included in the rent. This home features luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living and hallways and new carpet in the bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout entire home. Home is outfitted with Ring doorbell and security system. Master bathroom features his and her closets and dual vanity counter. This home has a huge backyard with 10 ft dark stained privacy fencing. Home has a large covered patio that overlooks the pool and spa. This home is perfect for entertaining guests. Storage shed in the backyard. Walking distance to LISD STEM Academy at Valley Ridge Elementary. Minutes from Highland Village Shopping Center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1536 Highpoint Drive have any available units?
1536 Highpoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1536 Highpoint Drive have?
Some of 1536 Highpoint Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 Highpoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Highpoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.