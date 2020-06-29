1516 Gunnison Trail

Amenities

This 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is fully stocked with fresh updates throughout! Sitting minutes from I-35, Highland Village and 2499. This home boasts; updated wood floors, paint & roof! Showcasing an open floor plan between the living room; displaying a gorgeous fireplace, dining room & kitchen which hosts decorative lighting, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas stove & breakfast dining. Upgraded bathrooms with decorative tiles & lighting. Custom Shelving through all closets, utility & pantry. The yard is fully landscaped with sprinkler system. This house is meant to be your home & will not last! Schedule a showing today!