Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room

Welcome Home! This immaculate home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood that is zoned to highly sought after Highland Village Schools. Features include vaulted ceilings, wood flooring in the living area, nice open floor plan; master bedroom is down with a room for a sitting area. 4 spacious guest bedrooms along with 2 full bathrooms are upstairs with big game room. The backyard is a good size and backs to a greenbelt. Come See this today!!