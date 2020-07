Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

4 Bedrooms and game room upstairs. 4 living areas in all. Spacious study off entry is great office. Family room is open to kitchen and has gas start fireplace. Master bedroom is separate from others, has separate shower and garden tub. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Gas cooking and gas heat. Large backyard with trees and storage building. No smoking or vaping allowed on this property inside or out. Pets on case by case basis. Online application process ask agent for details.