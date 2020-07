Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 bath home. Located in central Lewisville. Nice big fenced yard in a quite neighborhood. We require a minimum income of $3,500 a month of provable income to be considered and a clean rental history. Please drive by house and take a look at it and if you want to see the inside please call to schedule a time for viewing.

