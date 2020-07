Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Ready to move-in two-story home fully renovated with a NEW ROOF, CARPET, DECK, FENCE and fresh paint! Has a huge game room, pool & spa! Upgrades include hardwood floors, travertine flooring, granite in kitchen-bathrooms, new AC unit, all new Kenmore stainless steel appliances, kitchen backsplash, new fixtures, ceiling fans & much more! The home has a perfect size pool-spa for relaxing during the hot summer days & a great size deck for BBQ during game day. Property also for sale.