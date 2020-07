Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nice 4-2. Updated kitchen. Attractive wood like laminate or vinyl in other rooms. Large living room with arched ceiling and fireplace. Ceiling fans throughout. Back yard features covered patio, deck, storage shed. Tenants move out 6-30. Will take a few days into July to make it ready for new tenants.