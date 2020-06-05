All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1201 Tahoe Drive

1201 Tahoe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Tahoe Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled home in the highly desirable area of Lewisville, close to shopping, schools, parks and I-35. Inside features 4 bedrooms with 2 baths open floor plan with beautiful kitchen looking into the spacious living room that makes for great entertainment. The kitchen boasts new SS appliances, range vent hood, granite counter with tile backsplash. Amazing master suite includes updates to the bath with frameless shower, new sink, vanity and mirror. Other magnificent features include hardwood floors, ceramic tile, new fans as well as new french doors leading to large backyard with covered patio & many more features. MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Tahoe Drive have any available units?
1201 Tahoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Tahoe Drive have?
Some of 1201 Tahoe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Tahoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Tahoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Tahoe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Tahoe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1201 Tahoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Tahoe Drive offers parking.
Does 1201 Tahoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Tahoe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Tahoe Drive have a pool?
No, 1201 Tahoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Tahoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1201 Tahoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Tahoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Tahoe Drive has units with dishwashers.

