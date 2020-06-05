1201 Tahoe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled home in the highly desirable area of Lewisville, close to shopping, schools, parks and I-35. Inside features 4 bedrooms with 2 baths open floor plan with beautiful kitchen looking into the spacious living room that makes for great entertainment. The kitchen boasts new SS appliances, range vent hood, granite counter with tile backsplash. Amazing master suite includes updates to the bath with frameless shower, new sink, vanity and mirror. Other magnificent features include hardwood floors, ceramic tile, new fans as well as new french doors leading to large backyard with covered patio & many more features. MUST SEE!!!