Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath ..Features 2 Living Areas and a Desirable Large Corner Lot! Master has separate shower and garden tub. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Well Maintained Home with Some items to remain such as outdoor table, washer and dryer too! Ring doorbell and Nest thermostat also! Minutes from Retail, Grocery stores nearby.