Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

904 Rosemont Court, Leander, TX 78641 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. Inviting kitchen with island and pantry. Formal living room could be used as a formal dining room. Spacious living area with fireplace. Mother in law plan. Garden tub, separate shower and double vanity in master bath. Walk in closets. Blinds in all windows. Five ceiling fans plus one on covered porch for entertaining. Garage remotes. Close to major roadways, employers, shopping, etc. Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3572501 ]