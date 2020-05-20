All apartments in Leander
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

904 Rosemont Court

904 Rosemont Court · (210) 294-5793
Location

904 Rosemont Court, Leander, TX 78641

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
904 Rosemont Court, Leander, TX 78641 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. Inviting kitchen with island and pantry. Formal living room could be used as a formal dining room. Spacious living area with fireplace. Mother in law plan. Garden tub, separate shower and double vanity in master bath. Walk in closets. Blinds in all windows. Five ceiling fans plus one on covered porch for entertaining. Garage remotes. Close to major roadways, employers, shopping, etc. Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3572501 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Rosemont Court have any available units?
904 Rosemont Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 904 Rosemont Court have?
Some of 904 Rosemont Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Rosemont Court currently offering any rent specials?
904 Rosemont Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Rosemont Court pet-friendly?
No, 904 Rosemont Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 904 Rosemont Court offer parking?
Yes, 904 Rosemont Court does offer parking.
Does 904 Rosemont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Rosemont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Rosemont Court have a pool?
No, 904 Rosemont Court does not have a pool.
Does 904 Rosemont Court have accessible units?
No, 904 Rosemont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Rosemont Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Rosemont Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Rosemont Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Rosemont Court does not have units with air conditioning.
