713 Woodview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities pool

CALL ALAN TODAY - 512-790-5987!! Lease This Wonderful, Brand New Home Today! Ready For Immediate Move In. Open Kitchen With Island Space To Living Room. All Bedrooms On First Floor And Very Well Spread Out. High Ceilings, Dark Wood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Sprinklers, Deep Storage Closets Make This A Great Lease Home. Close To Schools, Located Just Off The 183A Toll Way Making Access To Austin & Surrounding Areas A Breeze. Cedar Park Town Center Is Minutes Away Offering Food, Fun & More. CALL ALAN KENT TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING - PH. 512-790-5987.