Last updated September 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

713 Woodview Drive

713 Woodview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

713 Woodview Dr, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
CALL ALAN TODAY - 512-790-5987!! Lease This Wonderful, Brand New Home Today! Ready For Immediate Move In. Open Kitchen With Island Space To Living Room. All Bedrooms On First Floor And Very Well Spread Out. High Ceilings, Dark Wood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Sprinklers, Deep Storage Closets Make This A Great Lease Home. Close To Schools, Located Just Off The 183A Toll Way Making Access To Austin & Surrounding Areas A Breeze. Cedar Park Town Center Is Minutes Away Offering Food, Fun & More. CALL ALAN KENT TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING - PH. 512-790-5987.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Woodview Drive have any available units?
713 Woodview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 713 Woodview Drive have?
Some of 713 Woodview Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Woodview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
713 Woodview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Woodview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 713 Woodview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 713 Woodview Drive offer parking?
No, 713 Woodview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 713 Woodview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Woodview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Woodview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 713 Woodview Drive has a pool.
Does 713 Woodview Drive have accessible units?
No, 713 Woodview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Woodview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Woodview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Woodview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Woodview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
