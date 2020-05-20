All apartments in Leander
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

Location

605 Horizon Park Blvd, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
605-05 - Property Id: 72851

This 4 Bedroom 2 bath Manufactured home has a great master suite with large bathroom & walk-in closet. The open floor plan creates a large living area with fireplace.
Property is on a busy street and not recommended for small children. It is the perfect location for a home office (primary use must be residential). Small pet with pet deposit of $500.00
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

