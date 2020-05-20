This 4 Bedroom 2 bath Manufactured home has a great master suite with large bathroom & walk-in closet. The open floor plan creates a large living area with fireplace. Property is on a busy street and not recommended for small children. It is the perfect location for a home office (primary use must be residential). Small pet with pet deposit of $500.00 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72851 Property Id 72851
(RLNE5640777)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Horizon Park Blvd. have any available units?
605 Horizon Park Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 605 Horizon Park Blvd. have?
Some of 605 Horizon Park Blvd.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Horizon Park Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
605 Horizon Park Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Horizon Park Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Horizon Park Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 605 Horizon Park Blvd. offer parking?
No, 605 Horizon Park Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 605 Horizon Park Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Horizon Park Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Horizon Park Blvd. have a pool?
No, 605 Horizon Park Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 605 Horizon Park Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 605 Horizon Park Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Horizon Park Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Horizon Park Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Horizon Park Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Horizon Park Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
