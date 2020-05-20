605 Horizon Park Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 Bedroom 2 bath Manufactured home has a great master suite with large bathroom & walk-in closet. The open floor plan creates a large living area with fireplace.

Property is on a busy street and not recommended for small children. It is the perfect location for a home office (primary use must be residential). Small pet with pet deposit of $500.00

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72851

(RLNE5640777)