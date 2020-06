Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

One story home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths with a full study located on a corner lot with front porch and a garage in the back. Located off 183 N and 183A close to METRO RAIL, HEB, resturants, shopping and the new ST. David Leander Hospital. Walking distance to the community pool. Submit applications with proof of 1 months income, copy of TDL, and a picture of pets.