Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 516 W South Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
516 W South Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
516 W South Street
516 West South Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
516 West South Street, Leander, TX 78641
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Leander: Old Town Village - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath house with an open and bright floor plan. Approx 1400 sqft of living space. Island kitchen. Close to shopping, schools, and entertainment!
(RLNE3331414)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 516 W South Street have any available units?
516 W South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leander, TX
.
Is 516 W South Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 W South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 W South Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 W South Street is pet friendly.
Does 516 W South Street offer parking?
Yes, 516 W South Street offers parking.
Does 516 W South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 W South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 W South Street have a pool?
No, 516 W South Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 W South Street have accessible units?
No, 516 W South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 W South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 W South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 W South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 W South Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641
Similar Pages
Leander 1 Bedrooms
Leander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with Garages
Leander Apartments with Gyms
Leander Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Kyle, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Buda, TX
Harker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TX
Taylor, TX
Hutto, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Manor, TX
Wimberley, TX
Belton, TX
Brushy Creek, TX
Burnet, TX
Lago Vista, TX
Kingsland, TX
Bastrop, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TX
Hornsby Bend, TX
Canyon Lake, TX
Nolanville, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Texas College
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Temple College
Austin Community College District