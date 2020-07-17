All apartments in Leander
516 W South Street
516 W South Street

516 West South Street · No Longer Available
Location

516 West South Street, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Leander: Old Town Village - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath house with an open and bright floor plan. Approx 1400 sqft of living space. Island kitchen. Close to shopping, schools, and entertainment!

(RLNE3331414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 W South Street have any available units?
516 W South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
Is 516 W South Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 W South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 W South Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 W South Street is pet friendly.
Does 516 W South Street offer parking?
Yes, 516 W South Street offers parking.
Does 516 W South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 W South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 W South Street have a pool?
No, 516 W South Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 W South Street have accessible units?
No, 516 W South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 W South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 W South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 W South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 W South Street does not have units with air conditioning.
