Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

3033 Scout Pony Dr

3033 Scout Pony Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3033 Scout Pony Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/15/19 Single Family Home in the Crystal Falls, Leander - Property Id: 132752

Lovely and cozy 4-bedroom, 3- full bathroom single family home is ready for a loving family to occupy.
Solar wired for energy and environmental conservation;
Upgraded with hardwood floors in the family room, living room and kitchen;
Large master bathroom with granite counter top; double sink; large walk in shower, and his and hers closets;
Kitchen upgraded with (shiny) granite countertops, trash compact, cooktop stove, built in oven and microwave. Frig, washer and dryer negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132752p
Property Id 132752

(RLNE5214696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Scout Pony Dr have any available units?
3033 Scout Pony Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 3033 Scout Pony Dr have?
Some of 3033 Scout Pony Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 Scout Pony Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Scout Pony Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Scout Pony Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3033 Scout Pony Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3033 Scout Pony Dr offer parking?
No, 3033 Scout Pony Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3033 Scout Pony Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 Scout Pony Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Scout Pony Dr have a pool?
No, 3033 Scout Pony Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3033 Scout Pony Dr have accessible units?
No, 3033 Scout Pony Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Scout Pony Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 Scout Pony Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 Scout Pony Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 Scout Pony Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

