3033 Scout Pony Dr

Amenities
Available 10/15/19 Single Family Home in the Crystal Falls, Leander - Property Id: 132752
Lovely and cozy 4-bedroom, 3- full bathroom single family home is ready for a loving family to occupy.
Solar wired for energy and environmental conservation;
Upgraded with hardwood floors in the family room, living room and kitchen;
Large master bathroom with granite counter top; double sink; large walk in shower, and his and hers closets;
Kitchen upgraded with (shiny) granite countertops, trash compact, cooktop stove, built in oven and microwave. Frig, washer and dryer negotiable.
