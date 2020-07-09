3033 Scout Pony Dr

Amenities

Available 10/15/19 Single Family Home in the Crystal Falls, Leander - Property Id: 132752



Lovely and cozy 4-bedroom, 3- full bathroom single family home is ready for a loving family to occupy.

Solar wired for energy and environmental conservation;

Upgraded with hardwood floors in the family room, living room and kitchen;

Large master bathroom with granite counter top; double sink; large walk in shower, and his and hers closets;

Kitchen upgraded with (shiny) granite countertops, trash compact, cooktop stove, built in oven and microwave. Frig, washer and dryer negotiable.

