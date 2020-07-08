2344 Broken Wagon Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous 2017-built Taylor Morrison one story, 3 bed - 2 bath in sought-after Crystal Falls. Features huge gourmet kitchen open to dining/living area, upgraded faux wood flooring. Covered patio with great landscaping outside. Only a few minutes to Veterans Memorial Park, and tons of community amenities to enjoy at Crystal Falls. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program that includes monthly air filter delivery (see app guidelines). Quick & Easy Application Process!

