Leander, TX
2344 Broken Wagon Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:24 AM

2344 Broken Wagon Drive

2344 Broken Wagon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2344 Broken Wagon Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2017-built Taylor Morrison one story, 3 bed - 2 bath in sought-after Crystal Falls. Features huge gourmet kitchen open to dining/living area, upgraded faux wood flooring. Covered patio with great landscaping outside. Only a few minutes to Veterans Memorial Park, and tons of community amenities to enjoy at Crystal Falls. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program that includes monthly air filter delivery (see app guidelines). Quick & Easy Application Process!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2344 Broken Wagon Drive have any available units?
2344 Broken Wagon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 2344 Broken Wagon Drive have?
Some of 2344 Broken Wagon Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2344 Broken Wagon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2344 Broken Wagon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 Broken Wagon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2344 Broken Wagon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 2344 Broken Wagon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2344 Broken Wagon Drive offers parking.
Does 2344 Broken Wagon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2344 Broken Wagon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 Broken Wagon Drive have a pool?
No, 2344 Broken Wagon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2344 Broken Wagon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2344 Broken Wagon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 Broken Wagon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2344 Broken Wagon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2344 Broken Wagon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2344 Broken Wagon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

