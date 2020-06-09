All apartments in Leander
233 Quemado Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:38 PM

233 Quemado Dr

233 Quemado Dr · (512) 588-3890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

233 Quemado Dr, Leander, TX 78641

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2055 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
This amazingly kept home is apart of award winning LISD and had immediate access to 183, 183A, 45, major retail, and major employers. The gated front porch is perfect for lounging and the upgraded backyard has a stone path,seating area, and a fire pit that is perfect for entertaining. The home features bonus office downstairs, a water softener, tile floors, and comes with a washer,dryer and fridge. The large master suite features a large walk in shower, his/her sinks, and a roomy walk in closet. Pet friendly!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Quemado Dr have any available units?
233 Quemado Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 233 Quemado Dr have?
Some of 233 Quemado Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Quemado Dr currently offering any rent specials?
233 Quemado Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Quemado Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 Quemado Dr is pet friendly.
Does 233 Quemado Dr offer parking?
No, 233 Quemado Dr does not offer parking.
Does 233 Quemado Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 Quemado Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Quemado Dr have a pool?
No, 233 Quemado Dr does not have a pool.
Does 233 Quemado Dr have accessible units?
No, 233 Quemado Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Quemado Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Quemado Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Quemado Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 Quemado Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
