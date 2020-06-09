233 Quemado Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

This amazingly kept home is apart of award winning LISD and had immediate access to 183, 183A, 45, major retail, and major employers. The gated front porch is perfect for lounging and the upgraded backyard has a stone path,seating area, and a fire pit that is perfect for entertaining. The home features bonus office downstairs, a water softener, tile floors, and comes with a washer,dryer and fridge. The large master suite features a large walk in shower, his/her sinks, and a roomy walk in closet. Pet friendly!

Contact us to schedule a showing.