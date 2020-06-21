17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

One of kind property on 6.5 Acres! Over 2,600 sq. ft. outdoor living space, fully enclosed fenced property with open area for up to 4 horses. Large fishing pond, exotic wildlife including Blackbuck and Axis Deer. Owner maintained pool/hot tub and landscaping. Very large bedrooms, with a fireplace in one! Electric gate w/Keypad for privacy. 2 car garage + 2 Vehicle Carport. XL Subzero fridge/freezer and commercial stove/oven. This property will not be on the market for long. Visit today!

One of kind property on 6.5 Acres! Over 2,600 sq. ft. outdoor living space, fully enclosed fenced property with open area for up to 4 horses. Large fishing pond, exotic wildlife including Blackbuck and Axis Deer. Owner maintained pool/hot tub and landscaping. Very large bedrooms, with a fireplace in one! Electric gate w/Keypad for privacy. 2 car garage + 2 Vehicle Carport. XL Subzero fridge/freezer and commercial stove/oven. This property will not be on the market for long. Visit today!