Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:37 AM

17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard

17601 Ronald W Reagan Boulevard · (512) 576-4488
Location

17601 Ronald W Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX 78641

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 4191 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
One of kind property on 6.5 Acres! Over 2,600 sq. ft. outdoor living space, fully enclosed fenced property with open area for up to 4 horses. Large fishing pond, exotic wildlife including Blackbuck and Axis Deer. Owner maintained pool/hot tub and landscaping. Very large bedrooms, with a fireplace in one! Electric gate w/Keypad for privacy. 2 car garage + 2 Vehicle Carport. XL Subzero fridge/freezer and commercial stove/oven. This property will not be on the market for long. Visit today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard have any available units?
17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard have?
Some of 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard has a pool.
Does 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
