Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:40 AM

1121 Calla Lily Blvd

1121 Calla Lilly Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Calla Lilly Boulevard, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Beautifully appointed home in desirable Crystal Crossing subdivision in Leander. Large kitchen open to living area so everybody can be together. Loft area upstairs perfect for reading nook, office or play area. Huge backyard offers plenty of room for fun. Like to meet the neighbors? Covered front porch is an inviting and cozy spot to sit a spell and visit. Community playground and sport court. Located close to 183; convenient to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Pets ok; limit two.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Calla Lily Blvd have any available units?
1121 Calla Lily Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1121 Calla Lily Blvd have?
Some of 1121 Calla Lily Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Calla Lily Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Calla Lily Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Calla Lily Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Calla Lily Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Calla Lily Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Calla Lily Blvd offers parking.
Does 1121 Calla Lily Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Calla Lily Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Calla Lily Blvd have a pool?
No, 1121 Calla Lily Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Calla Lily Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1121 Calla Lily Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Calla Lily Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Calla Lily Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Calla Lily Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1121 Calla Lily Blvd has units with air conditioning.

