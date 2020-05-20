1121 Calla Lily Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Beautifully appointed home in desirable Crystal Crossing subdivision in Leander. Large kitchen open to living area so everybody can be together. Loft area upstairs perfect for reading nook, office or play area. Huge backyard offers plenty of room for fun. Like to meet the neighbors? Covered front porch is an inviting and cozy spot to sit a spell and visit. Community playground and sport court. Located close to 183; convenient to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Pets ok; limit two.