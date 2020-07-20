All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 1005 Gentry Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
1005 Gentry Dr.
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

1005 Gentry Dr.

1005 Gentry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1005 Gentry Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom home with open floor plan available in Benbrook Ranch! - 3 bedroom with open floor plan, extra half-bath downstairs, loft overlooking the living room/entry, covered patio, ceiling fans in all bedrooms with master downstairs. Hard tile and wood floors downstairs with carpet in upper bedrooms and roomy loft that opens to overlook living room. Easy access to HEB+, parks, playgrounds library and Texas hill country. Just minutes from 183A toll road. A Must see! $10 pet rent, per pet, per month. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE2173656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Gentry Dr. have any available units?
1005 Gentry Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1005 Gentry Dr. have?
Some of 1005 Gentry Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Gentry Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Gentry Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Gentry Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Gentry Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Gentry Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Gentry Dr. offers parking.
Does 1005 Gentry Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Gentry Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Gentry Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1005 Gentry Dr. has a pool.
Does 1005 Gentry Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1005 Gentry Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Gentry Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Gentry Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Gentry Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Gentry Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with GaragesLeander Apartments with Gyms
Leander Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Belton, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District