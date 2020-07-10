All apartments in League City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4826 La Piedra

4826 La Piedra Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4826 La Piedra Lane, League City, TX 77573

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3214ea6016 ----
This beautiful brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home built in 2018 is ready for move in. Open floor plan. Large Kitchen with granite countertops and updated appliances. Kitchen opens up to living room with high ceiling and Luxury vinyl floors.Dining room with breakfast area attached. Large Master bedroom has high ceilings and walk in his and her closets. Luxury vinyl throughout all the bedrooms. 2 car garage attached to house. Good sized backyard with covered patio for entertaining. Close proximity to lots of restaurants, shopping. and entertainment. Located in very desirable CCISD school district.

Come see your future home today!

Clubhouse
Neighborhood Pool
Outdoor Patio
Updated Appliances
Vinyl Flooring

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4826 La Piedra have any available units?
4826 La Piedra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4826 La Piedra have?
Some of 4826 La Piedra's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4826 La Piedra currently offering any rent specials?
4826 La Piedra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4826 La Piedra pet-friendly?
No, 4826 La Piedra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in League City.
Does 4826 La Piedra offer parking?
Yes, 4826 La Piedra offers parking.
Does 4826 La Piedra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4826 La Piedra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4826 La Piedra have a pool?
Yes, 4826 La Piedra has a pool.
Does 4826 La Piedra have accessible units?
No, 4826 La Piedra does not have accessible units.
Does 4826 La Piedra have units with dishwashers?
No, 4826 La Piedra does not have units with dishwashers.

