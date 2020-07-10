4826 La Piedra

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3214ea6016 ----

This beautiful brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home built in 2018 is ready for move in. Open floor plan. Large Kitchen with granite countertops and updated appliances. Kitchen opens up to living room with high ceiling and Luxury vinyl floors.Dining room with breakfast area attached. Large Master bedroom has high ceilings and walk in his and her closets. Luxury vinyl throughout all the bedrooms. 2 car garage attached to house. Good sized backyard with covered patio for entertaining. Close proximity to lots of restaurants, shopping. and entertainment. Located in very desirable CCISD school district.



Come see your future home today!



Clubhouse

Neighborhood Pool

Outdoor Patio

Updated Appliances

Vinyl Flooring