317 Shore Breeze Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

317 Shore Breeze Lane

317 Shore Breeze Lane · No Longer Available
Location

317 Shore Breeze Lane, League City, TX 77573

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
GORGEOUS 2 story - Fully furnished - Beautifully appointed with contemporary designer decor, original artwork, and exceptional finishes!Lovely waterfront house in the desirable neighborhood of Palm Cove - South Shore Harbour. Conveniently located in League City, close to upscale shopping and dining, golf, boating, NASA, Clear Lake Medical Center, and CCISD schools. Meticulously maintained and ready for move-in! Includes all furnishings, appliances, and owner provided landscape and pool maintenance! Enjoy a year round vacation lifestyle with a private pool in a tropical backyard setting, and a gorgeous waterfront view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

