317 Shore Breeze Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

GORGEOUS 2 story - Fully furnished - Beautifully appointed with contemporary designer decor, original artwork, and exceptional finishes!Lovely waterfront house in the desirable neighborhood of Palm Cove - South Shore Harbour. Conveniently located in League City, close to upscale shopping and dining, golf, boating, NASA, Clear Lake Medical Center, and CCISD schools. Meticulously maintained and ready for move-in! Includes all furnishings, appliances, and owner provided landscape and pool maintenance! Enjoy a year round vacation lifestyle with a private pool in a tropical backyard setting, and a gorgeous waterfront view.