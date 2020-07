Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Just wait until you see this beauty! Awesome floorplan with tons of space. Formal living/dining combo with wet bar, kitchen is open to the family room and breakfast area.n Two bedrooms downstairs with two full baths. Upstairs has a game room and two unique bedrooms with added space for kids fun! Back wood patio is huge and overlooks the canal. Large two car garage. Close to shopping, schools and freeway! Pets allowed on a case by case basis.