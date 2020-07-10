All apartments in League City
Last updated August 4 2019 at 6:42 AM

2021 Sterling Pointe Court

2021 Sterling Pointe Court · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Sterling Pointe Court, League City, TX 77573
Harbour Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
hot tub
Wonderful family home available for immediate occupancy. Located in desirable neighborhood and on a cul-de-sac. Spacious home has vaulted ceiling entry, master on first floor with soaking tub and walk-in closet. Open kitchen with gas cooking, newly installed steel oven, microwave, and cooktop. Steel refrigerator remains. Large pantry, granite counters, breakfast bar. Open to dining area with plenty of windows and overlooking the yard. Living room has fireplace. Three bedrooms upstairs plus game/flex room. Private and fenced yard has covered deck with hot tub, great shaded place to relax. Oversized double garage, and large workshop!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Sterling Pointe Court have any available units?
2021 Sterling Pointe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Sterling Pointe Court have?
Some of 2021 Sterling Pointe Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Sterling Pointe Court currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Sterling Pointe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Sterling Pointe Court pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Sterling Pointe Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in League City.
Does 2021 Sterling Pointe Court offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Sterling Pointe Court offers parking.
Does 2021 Sterling Pointe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Sterling Pointe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Sterling Pointe Court have a pool?
No, 2021 Sterling Pointe Court does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Sterling Pointe Court have accessible units?
Yes, 2021 Sterling Pointe Court has accessible units.
Does 2021 Sterling Pointe Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Sterling Pointe Court has units with dishwashers.

