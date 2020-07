Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage hot tub

Check out this beautiful home located on the golf course in the established neighborhood of Magnolia Creek! This home features arched entryways, hand scraped wood floors, crown molding, quartz counter-tops in the kitchen and a back yard oasis with an oversized hot tub! Schedule your showing today!