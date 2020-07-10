All apartments in League City
1010 Coryell Street Street
Last updated January 20 2020 at 4:50 PM

1010 Coryell Street Street

1010 Coryell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Coryell Street, League City, TX 77573

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Welcome to this charming 3 bed, 2 bath cottage style home located in the League City Historic District. This corner lot offers plenty of yard space in the front of the home and a huge fenced in backyard for children to play. All bedrooms offer generous sized closets. Master bedroom has a separate shower, garden tub, and a walk-in closet. Zoned to highly acclaimed Clear Creek ISD. In walking distance to a walking trail, park, and waterfront view. Parks, boutiques, restored historic sites, and dining surround the neighborhood. Make this place your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Coryell Street Street have any available units?
1010 Coryell Street Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Coryell Street Street have?
Some of 1010 Coryell Street Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Coryell Street Street currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Coryell Street Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Coryell Street Street pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Coryell Street Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in League City.
Does 1010 Coryell Street Street offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Coryell Street Street offers parking.
Does 1010 Coryell Street Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Coryell Street Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Coryell Street Street have a pool?
No, 1010 Coryell Street Street does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Coryell Street Street have accessible units?
No, 1010 Coryell Street Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Coryell Street Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Coryell Street Street has units with dishwashers.

