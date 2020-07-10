1010 Coryell Street Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this charming 3 bed, 2 bath cottage style home located in the League City Historic District. This corner lot offers plenty of yard space in the front of the home and a huge fenced in backyard for children to play. All bedrooms offer generous sized closets. Master bedroom has a separate shower, garden tub, and a walk-in closet. Zoned to highly acclaimed Clear Creek ISD. In walking distance to a walking trail, park, and waterfront view. Parks, boutiques, restored historic sites, and dining surround the neighborhood. Make this place your home and apply today!